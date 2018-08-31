Fortnite Biker Brigade Gear Now Available

There have been a lot of outfits and other gear introduced into Fortnite as of late, but how many actually make you feel like a genuine bad-ass? Well, now there’s a pack that lets you get into a biker frame of mind — even if you’re still doing everything on foot or in a golf cart.

Epic Games has announced that the Biker Brigade Gear pack is now available for purchase in the Shop, allowing you to add some sweet duds and other goods to your collection for just a few V-Bucks! The official tweet is below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Glide down in a blaze of glory. The new Biker Brigade Gear is available now! pic.twitter.com/eQOsBi9Xzg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 31, 2018

Here’s a rundown of what you can get your hands on right now:

Backbone- essential biking goods for male characters, including a mohawk, headband and leather vest — 1,200 V-Bucks

Chopper- a female-oriented outfit consisting of multi-colored leather vest, helmet and goggles- 1,200 V-Bucks

Throttle- a harvesting tool that resembles the handlebars of a motorcycle- 800 V-Bucks

Blaze- a well-designed glider with a biker emblem on top and, of course, traditional flame design- 500 V-Bucks

Looking for other items? You can also get your hands on these items:

True Heart Emote- 800 V-Bucks

Pure Salt Emote- 500 V-Bucks (this one’s if you’re looking for a salty frame of mind)

Whiplash Outfit- 800 V-Bucks

Lucky Harvesting Tool (matches Whiplash)- 500 V-Bucks

Gum Drop Glider- 800 V-Bucks

Recon Specialist Outfit- 1,200 V-Bucks

It’s unknown just how long these items will be available, but this is the perfect opportunity for you and your buddies to get some matching biker gear before you head out and take on opponents. That Whiplash outfit isn’t too bad either, if you’re looking to stand out. Then you can all perform Pure Salt together and call yourself the Salty Angels. (Hey, we can think of worse club names.)

While we’re getting insane, how about forming a group of players in dinosaur costumes and outfitting them with Gum Drop Gliders? Then there could be a rumble and a “When you’re a Salty Angel, you’re a Salty Angel for life and…” (Okay, we’ll stop now.)

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices.