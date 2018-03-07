Fortnite Fan Really Makes Us Want This Black Panther Skin

A graphic designer and Fortnite fan has found away to combine the popularity of the battle royale game and Black Panther by showing everyone what T’Challa would look like in the game.

Austin Pasquale is responsible for the Black Panther skin concept that’s been designed to fit within the Fortnite universe. Pasquale tweeted the image with the new skin idea after it was completed, an image that quickly began circulating on Twitter and was noticed by tons of players and movie fans who complimented the work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wouldn’t this be cool? Here is a custom Black Panther #Fortnite skin I made. I haven’t done anything like this before so let me know what you think and if you like this skin idea! @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/xfLcSEoi9X — Austin M. Pasquale (@GoldSulftin) March 3, 2018

We wouldn’t blame you if you saw the skin making the rounds online and thought that it was real. Considering how well-made the skin concept is combined with the Fortnite logo in the bottom corner, it’s easy to believe that this would be an actual Epic Games creation if not for the GS watermark in the top corner of the skin card.

Amid the many compliments Twitter users passed on to Pasquale, the skin’s creator also explained his process for creating the skin preview.

“I used Illustrator to actually draw the costume out and then used Photoshop to add all the lighting and textures to make it look more 3-dimensional and Fornite-like,” Pasquale explained.

Aside from just being a skin concept and not an actual custom-made skin that’s usable in-game, the only downside of the Black Panther cosmetic is that it teases players with something that that very likely won’t ever make its way into the games. We won’t say it’ll never happen – if any game could pull off such a crossover, it’d be Fortnite considering how popular it is at the moment – but there would be all kinds of hoops to jump through for Epic Games, Marvel, and Disney to come together and make the skin a reality.

Fortnite did recently get a skin that’s very close to another movie’s protagonist though, so maybe players aren’t too crazy for hoping a Black Panther skin could be added to Fortnite. With the game’s big Season 3 update, new cosmetics were made available, one of which was a skin called “The Reaper.” As soon as the skin was teased, players though that Epic Games had worked out some sort of deal to create a John Wick skin, and though the name and the “vengeance for hire” description don’t mention the assassin anywhere, it’s pretty clear where the inspiration came from.

Pasquale said that he plans on dropping another creation sometime soon, so we’ll hope to see something as impressive as the Black Panther skin in the future.