Fortnite’s Limited Time Blitz Mode Now Available

Blitz is the latest game mode to be made available in Fortnite Battle Royale and is now playable for a limited time.

Epic Games shared news of the limited time game mode’s availability through both Reddit and Twitter in announcement posts that previewed some of what Blitz has in store.

“Swift storms and lots of loot,” Epic Games said on Reddit. “Blitz Limited Time Mode available now!”

Details on the Blitz game mode were shared back on March 15 when the game mode was explained in the official patch notes for Update V3.3. The Battle Royale game mode was detailed then but was unavailable prior to today.

Out of all the Blitz details listed below, one of the aspects of the game mode that will help speed up gameplay is the shorter match length. As the name of the mode suggests, players will only be able to hide and stall out games for so long before the match ends at 15 minutes. The blue storm circle will also start closing in on players as soon as the match begins, so while exploring the outer edges of the map may be worth exploring, players will have to move quickly to avoid the storm.

Limited Time Mode: Blitz

*NOTE: This mode will be enabled on 3/19.

Blitz has much shorter storm times resulting in faster & more intense matches! Maximum match length is 15 minutes.

The match will start with the storm circle already closing in over the island.

Adjustments to loot availability: Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%. Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%. Floor Loot spawns nearly 100% of the time. Supply Drop spawn interval lessened from 180s (+/- 30s) to 80s (+/- 20s). Supply Drop descent time shortened from 60s to 30s. Launchpad spawn likelihood greatly increased.

Harvesting resources doubled.

Resources found in loot increased from 30 to 100.

The Blitz game mode is only available in Fortnite Battle Royale, so Save the World players will have to stick to their newest chapter. No end date for Blitz has been provided, so get in as much time as possible before it’s gone.