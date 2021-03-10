Fortnite Giving Away Bonus V-Bucks With New Challenges

✖

Fortnite’s new cosmetic bundle featuring Marigold, the long-awaited female counterpart to the Midas skin, includes extra cosmetics aside from the skin itself as well as a rare opportunity to earn “free” V-Bucks. It’s true that you have to pay for the bundle called the “Golden Touch Challenge Pack” itself, but the $11.99 cost essentially covers all the skins with 1,500 V-Bucks being thrown in as a bonus. All you have to do to claim those V-Bucks after purchasing is complete a set of challenges as the name of the bundle suggests, so it’s up to you to get your money’s worth after buying the bundle.

These Challenge Packs aren’t unheard of in Fortnite, but they release infrequently enough to make them worth looking into especially if you were already planning on getting the skin included anyway. The challenges associated with this particular Challenge Pack aren’t too difficult either and just make up things that players would’ve already been doing anyway, so you shouldn’t have to do too much differently to claim your bonus V-Bucks from the bundle.

Break the curse of the Golden Touch. Grab the Marigold Challenge Pack, inspired by @kitsunexkitsu in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/ntpEBBfyg1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

Those challenges were revealed beforehand and task players with completing different Quests in Fortnite. The Quests you complete have to be either “Uncommon” or rarer Quests, so plan your in-game ventures accordingly. You unlock a certain number of V-Bucks depending on how many Quests you’ve completed with 100 V-Bucks awarded at six Quests, 200 at 12, 300 at 18, 400 at 24, and finally, the final 500 V-Bucks at 32 Quests completed. By the end of it all, you’ll have 1,500 V-Bucks to spend and will have essentially earned back what you spent, though it’ll of course be in V-Bucks and not the real-world currency you bought the Challenge Pack with initially.

If you’re planning on making the most out of the current season without having to rush anything else, you’ll want to take care of those sooner rather than later since the current season is coming to an end soon. Season 6 is set to launch on March 16th which gives players under one week now to make peace with whatever else they want to do in Season 5. We’ll see a whole new set of skins released in the next season along with other cosmetics, so unless you’ve got your eye on something now, it might be wise to save the bonus V-Bucks from the Marigold bundle in case something better comes along.