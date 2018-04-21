Fortnite Boogiedown Contest Winner Revealed

Back at the end of March, Fortnite developer Epic Games announced the “Boogiedown Contest,” a special event that tasked the game’s community to submit their dances for a chance to get said dance cemented into the actual game as an emote.

Fast-forward to today, and Epic Games announced the winner.

Presenting our top winners for the #boogiedown contest. Big thank you to everyone who stepped up and got down! ALL WINNERS + MORE INFO: https://t.co/xq4S7IfFfp pic.twitter.com/vlsGJLkjSe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 21, 2018

As the grand winner, Populotus’ will have his dance created as an emote in the game, receive 10,000 V-Bucks, get an an exclusive IRL Boogie Bomb, and get all of the game’s Disco cosmetics (Funk Ops, Sparkle Specialist, Disco Brawl, Disco Glider).

When Populotus’ dance will be added as an emote wasn’t disclosed by Epic Games, but presumably it will be sooner rather than later.

In addition to the grand prize, secondary, tertiary, quaternary, quinary, and senary prizes have been announced (more details on these prizes here). However, only the grand prize winner gets an emote.

As for the community’s reaction to Epic Game’s hand-picked winner, it’s been mostly disappointment and negative, at least on Twitter:

Now the question is: what will be the new emote be called? Further, what will be the next community contest? Here’s to hoping Epic Games will do a community skin challenge next.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS devices. It is also in development for Android devices, but it’s currently unclear when this version will hit.