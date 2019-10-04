Fortnite Answers Common Questions About Bots

Fortnite’s Bots are still coming to the game next season as a way to help players improve their skill levels before they’re ready to hop into a competitive match. Players who find others to have skill levels beneath them already call opponents “bots,” but these new competitors are honest to goodness AI-controlled Bots who will be added to normal playlists soon enough. The bots were the subject of a lot of discussion when they were first announced, and Epic Games has since answered some of the more pressing questions about the feature ahead of its release.

We already knew based on what was said before that these Bots won’t be filling up games of higher skill levels. They’ll appear in non-competitive matches and will do so less frequently the higher your skill is, so as you train yourself against them and move up, you’ll see less of them. That cleared up one question, but what about others like whether or not you could party up with the Bots? Will these Bots be styling on players with 90s or just running in a straight line towards their demise?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The answer to the latter question is that they won’t be using advanced building mechanics or piloting vehicles, at least not yet. Epic Games said it’s hoping to see how far the Bots can be pushed though, so there’s a chance you’ll see them do that in the future.

Epic Games’ latest post about the Bots and matchmaking as a whole answered that question and more. Each of those inquiries and their responses can be found below:

Questions About Bots

What happens with spectating if I am defeated by a Bot? Instead of viewing the Bot that defeated you, you will view another remaining player. If you are the last remaining human player, the match will end.

Will I be able to party up with Bots? No, we’re not currently planning to support this functionality. You and your friends can still use The Robot Emote to dance together, however.

Can Bots use vehicles? Can Bots do 90s? Not yet, but long term we’re looking to see how far we can push our Bots.

Can I play a match entirely against Bots? We’re looking into a “vs. Bot” mode as a means to sharpen your skills, explore the map, and help elevate your game to the next level.

What about Bots in Creative mode? Bots will not be in Creative. This is something we will consider for our roadmap.



Fortnite’s new matchmaking systems have also been a point of discussion within the community with the topic receiving its own response from Epic Games.

Bots will come to Fortnite during the upcoming season.