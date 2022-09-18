Brie Larson Officially Joins Fortnite as Paradigm

Much like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Brie Larson has become the latest celebrity that is now involved with Fortnite. To coincide with the latest seasonal shift of Fortnite today, Epic Games released a new cinematic for the game that set the stage for the storyline that will serve as the base of Chapter 3 Season 4. And to the surprise of many fans, Larson ended up appearing as the character Paradigm, who will play a central role in the narrative that will unfold moving forward.

For the latest season of Fortnite, which is entitled "Paradise", a new substance called Chrome has started to spread across the island. This Chrome quickly infects the characters Origin and the Scientist in the Season 4 cinematic and soon after begins to encircle Paradigm. Before being engulfed, Paradigm, who shares the same likeness as Larson, takes off and escapes to another reality in an attempt to undo the spread of the Chrome.

You can watch the new cinematic video from Fortnite that features Larson right here:

Time will tell what to make of all this Chrome.



Perhaps the best part about Larson's inclusion with Fortnite is that her character, Paradigm, is immediately unlockable for those that purchase the Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass. While other characters like Spider-Gwen, Grriz, Meow Skulls, and eventually The Herald will be earnable via the battle pass, Epic Games is giving Paradigm out right away given that she is the central character for this season. So if you're a fan of Larson's portrayal as Paradigm, you can look to play as her sooner than previously expected.

As mentioned, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is live right now across all PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile platforms. In all likelihood, we should see more of Larson as Paradigm at the end of this season of Fortnite, so stay tuned for another cinematic of this nature in the coming months.

Are you happy to see Brie Larson's surprise appearance in Fortnite? And do you expect that more celebrities will look to play characters in this universe as we move forward? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.