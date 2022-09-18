Fortnite Season 4: Paradise Launches With New Battle Pass

Epic Games has today officially launched the latest Season of Fortnite which is entitled Paradise. As expected with this seasonal shift, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 brings a new battle pass to the battle royale shooter to go along with a number of new unlockable skins. And as for Season 4's theme, it happens to center around a substance called Chrome which is slowly engulfing the island.

To coincide with the beginning of Season 4, Fortnite has added a number of new gameplay mechanics and systems that shake up the battle royale formula. The aforementioned Chrome is what is tied to most of these new mechanics as it will allow players to phase through walls, briefly become immune to damage, or dash through buildings. Additionally, much of the island itself has changed to accommodate for this spreading Chrome. Not only are there new locales tied to the mysterious substance, but other classic landmarks on the Fortnite island have also received slight tweaks compared to what players are used to. Lastly, new Chrome weapons are available to use in Fornite as well and come from specific Chrome Chests that are spread throughout the game.

Take a trip through Paradise. Where leisure meets chaos. Bliss meets disturbance. And Chrome stops for nothing.#FortniteParadise begins now! pic.twitter.com/Lax9dkpYkP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 18, 2022

When it comes to the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 4, Fortnite is adding a number of new character skins that players can unlock. The most notable new skin is that of Spider-Gwen, who most notably appears in the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Other skins are original creations to Fortnite and include Paradigm, Bytes, Grriz, Meow Skulls, Lennox Rose, and Twyn. Later on in Season 4, Epic Games has also confirmed that it will allow Fortnite players to unlock The Herald, who is the new boss of Season 4. While a launch date for The Herald hasn't been given just yet, we should learn more in the coming weeks and months.

