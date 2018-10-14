‘Fortnite’ Bug Let Players Destroy Entire Buildings

Epic Games recently fixed a bug in Fortnite that was letting players destroy entire buildings like those found in Tilted Towers with ease.

Players began noticing the bug throughout the weekend as videos like the one below showed up online and demonstrated how to break down buildings quickly. Sharing an example of the building bug to the Fortnite Competitive subreddit, a player submitted a video that showed them replicating the bug and leveling a tall building in Tilted Towers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reproducing the bug took barely any materials with only a few structures and an edit needed to collapse the building. After connecting a few floors to the side of a building, the player edited the piece that connected to the wall to remove one-fourth of the floor. Tacking a wall onto the opposite end and then destroying it caused the makeshift bridge to collapse, but the destruction didn’t stop there. The player-built structure treated the rest of the tower like an extension of the bridge and destroyed everything above where the point where the two connected.

No materials or items within the building were dropped to lower levels, so it wouldn’t be a viable way to farm the inside of a building quickly, but the end of the video does show why the bug would be problematic. A player who was inside of the building when it collapsed fell to the ground and was eliminated by the fall damage, a result that could take out several players at once considering how few resources are needed and how populated Tilted Towers can be at the start of a match.

We’ve released a server update to address an issue causing the unintended destruction of non-player structures. No download or downtime is required. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 14, 2018

Though players were able to have some fun with the bug throughout the weekend with some players within the post commenting on how they’d seen Tilted Towers entirely leveled in some of their games, Epic Games didn’t let the exploit survive long. In a tweet shared early Sunday morning, the Fortnite Twitter account said that a server update was released that fixed a problem with “unintended destruction of non-player structures.” The description of the bug perfectly fits what was happening in the video above, so it appears that the building-destroying bug is no longer around for players to exploit.