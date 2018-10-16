‘Fortnite’ Adds Building Sensitivity Setting for Consoles

Fortnite’s console players can now configure separate sensitivities for their normal gameplay and for the game’s building component, Epic Games announced.

While players could already set their sensitivity to their liking by going into the game’s settings to adjust it, the option affected all sensitivity and not just the shooting or building parts of the game. But as of Tuesday when Epic Games released Fortnite’s v6.10 update, players can now find building mode sensitivity as a separate option to be configured.

“You can now set building mode sensitivity for controllers in the options menu,” Epic Games’ patch notes for the update said. “It is a multiplier on the default controller sensitivity and allows up to a 2x increase.”

One sensitivity option might’ve been enough for some players, but adding separate settings has been a request echoed by different players in the past. People who frequently play shooters often opt for a higher sensitivity to allow for quicker reactions, but players suggested that separate sensitivity settings might be helpful when switching between building and shooting.

Epic Games said not long ago that the feature would be coming soon, so the release of the new setting in the v6.10 update wasn’t an unexpected one. The change came alongside another that said “you can now view and change Edit Controls separately from Combat and Build Controls in the controller menu,” a feature that Epic Games previewed days ago in a post on Reddit about custom controller bindings. Within that same post, Epic Games responded to a player’s request for the separate sensitivity options to say “this will be coming very soon.”

The update brought many more changes and features other than the separate sensitivity options as well, one of those being a new vehicle players can look for. Called the “Quadcrasher,” the new vehicle is big enough to fit two and lets players boost their way to victory, even if that means going through some buildings and other players. The Disco Domination LTM is also making a return in the patch, Epic Games said.

Giving players the chance to flex their competitive muscles, Epic Games also added a new In-Game Tournaments feature that gives casual players the taste of a pro esports experience. The first tournament is already underway for players depending on what region they’re in with Epic Games announcing the start times for the first tournament on Tuesday.

Fortnite’s v6.10 update is now live across all platforms.