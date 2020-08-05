Fortnite Adds Cars in New Update

Fortnite's latest update, v13.40, has officially added the first drivable cars to the popular battle royale video game. While there have been various working vehicles in the past, and cars in general on the map, players can now actively drive around once they find one of the several new cars (and trucks) available on the map.

More specifically, Fortnite has added the Islander Prevalent, the Victory Motors Whiplash, the OG Bear, and the Titano Mudflap. The first two are cars while the last two are trucks with the Titano Mudflap itself being a semi-trailer truck. Players that find the vehicles can immediately drive them as no further items are needed to start them up, but they do use gas. Players can fill up at a gas pump or use one of the throwable gas cans. Additionally, cars can play the radio!

The spirit of responsibility. Experience the #FortniteJoyRide Update on 8.5.2020 pic.twitter.com/Sn3ycMwX4P — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 4, 2020

It’s not just a name. It’s a warning. Experience the #FortniteJoyRide Update on 8.5.2020 pic.twitter.com/fxgCgAMpYk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 3, 2020

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and many mobile devices. Fortnite is also set to be a launch title for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If you have a way to play modern video games, chances are good that you can play Fortnite. Chapter 2 Season 3 is currently ongoing in the game's Battle Royale portion. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.