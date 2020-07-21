Fortnite: New Skins, Cars, Ancient Astronaut, and Tik Tok Emotes Revealed in Latest Leak

By Tyler Fischer

A new Fortnite update is live across PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and mobile devices. Since the update was pushed by Epic Games, dataminers have been digging through it in search of anything interesting and noteworthy, and in the process have dug up new skins, more information about cars, new Tik Tok Emotes, the return of the Ancient Astronaut, and much more.

The biggest leak involved is likely the ones involving the Ancient Astronaut. Not only does it look like the character is coming back, but in a major way. More specifically, alongside a possible new event and a whole set of challenges involving his spaceship and crash site.

Below, you can check out the most salient findings, courtesy of prominent dataminers HypeX and FortTory:

Skins:

Emotes:

Ancient Astronaut:

Ancient Astronaut Challenges:

Galaxy Scout:

New POI:

Car Leaks:

New LTMs:

New Trap:

All Cosmetics:

As always, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt given that it's of the leaked variety. However, datamining leaks of this ilk have consistently been very reliable.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

