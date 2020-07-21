Fortnite: New Skins, Cars, Ancient Astronaut, and Tik Tok Emotes Revealed in Latest Leak
A new Fortnite update is live across PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and mobile devices. Since the update was pushed by Epic Games, dataminers have been digging through it in search of anything interesting and noteworthy, and in the process have dug up new skins, more information about cars, new Tik Tok Emotes, the return of the Ancient Astronaut, and much more.
The biggest leak involved is likely the ones involving the Ancient Astronaut. Not only does it look like the character is coming back, but in a major way. More specifically, alongside a possible new event and a whole set of challenges involving his spaceship and crash site.
Below, you can check out the most salient findings, courtesy of prominent dataminers HypeX and FortTory:
Skins:
"Unpeely" ingame! pic.twitter.com/1H02LknmwM— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
"Summer Fable" ingame! pic.twitter.com/ITEw5Hs5sP— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
"Tropical Zoey" ingame pic.twitter.com/21IDJM7ubr— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
Emotes:
New "Out West" Tik Tok Emote! pic.twitter.com/pjx55ut2F2— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
The other emotes: pic.twitter.com/UMXQy6wOJ3— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
Ancient Astronaut:
a spaceship from the upcoming CrashSite POI! pic.twitter.com/uCevIx7eu2— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
its still under the water, but I removed the water so I could see where it was located pic.twitter.com/dZ1Dr2LRdv— FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020
Ancient Astronaut Challenges:
The guests Ancient Astronaut Challenges
"Found Ancient Ship"— FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020
"Collect Missing Part"
"Install Missing Part"
"Begin Launch Sequence"
"Stop Ship Launch"
Galaxy Scout:
galaxy scout pic.twitter.com/ghWPyIV66I— FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020
New POI:
The CoralBuddies are building more and more— FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020
- Stone Age
- Pyramid
- Sphinx pic.twitter.com/Bozpe9oJdf
Car Leaks:
the amount of damage a car does when it explodes:
Default.Valet.Explode.Damage.Vehicle: 500.0— FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020
Default.Valet.Explode.Damage.Environment 800.0
Default.Valet.Explode.Player.Close: 200.0
Default.Valet.Explode.Player.Far: 50.0
Default.Valet.Explode.Radius: 1000.0
All the GasCan sounds ! pic.twitter.com/r04XX72iSf— FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020
all the GasPump sounds ! pic.twitter.com/hecqeSRMbD— FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020
Infos about the upcoming Petrol Jerrycans for cars:
- you can shoot while holding it— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
- if it explodes it does 99 damage to players & 250 to vehicles
Infos about the upcoming cars:
- if you hit a player so hard, you can bounce out of the car— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
- it does 200 damage when it explodes from close range & 50 from long range
- if you hit a player, they bounce
New LTMs:
Leaked "Polaris" LTM:
"Loot pulled from open water is grey & High tier loot pulled from fishing spots."— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
Another LTM Leak:
Name: Tank Battle— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
Description: Hits Steal Shields from Other Players.
Another LTM Leak:
Name: Rags to Riches— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
Description: All Loot is Gray, Eliminations Randomly Upgrade a Weapon!
Anoter LTM Leak (sorry for the spam):
- Name: Payback— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
- Description: Fight to the top with your team. Get payback On marked players. Payback Counts as two eliminations.
New Trap:
Upcoming Trap!
- Codename: "FrostedTips"— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
- Damage: 50
- Reload time: 2.5 seconds
All Cosmetics:
All leaked cosmetics!— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020
ignore the old ones, i messed up something pic.twitter.com/K4KjDXXFn3
As always, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt given that it's of the leaked variety. However, datamining leaks of this ilk have consistently been very reliable.
Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.
