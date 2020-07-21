Fortnite: New Skins, Cars, Ancient Astronaut, and Tik Tok Emotes Revealed in Latest Leak

✖

A new Fortnite update is live across PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and mobile devices. Since the update was pushed by Epic Games, dataminers have been digging through it in search of anything interesting and noteworthy, and in the process have dug up new skins, more information about cars, new Tik Tok Emotes, the return of the Ancient Astronaut, and much more.

The biggest leak involved is likely the ones involving the Ancient Astronaut. Not only does it look like the character is coming back, but in a major way. More specifically, alongside a possible new event and a whole set of challenges involving his spaceship and crash site.

Below, you can check out the most salient findings, courtesy of prominent dataminers HypeX and FortTory:

Skins:

Emotes:

Ancient Astronaut:

a spaceship from the upcoming CrashSite POI! pic.twitter.com/uCevIx7eu2 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

its still under the water, but I removed the water so I could see where it was located pic.twitter.com/dZ1Dr2LRdv — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020

Ancient Astronaut Challenges:

The guests Ancient Astronaut Challenges "Found Ancient Ship"

"Collect Missing Part"

"Install Missing Part"

"Begin Launch Sequence"

"Stop Ship Launch" — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020

Galaxy Scout:

galaxy scout pic.twitter.com/ghWPyIV66I — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020

New POI:

The CoralBuddies are building more and more

- Stone Age

- Pyramid

- Sphinx pic.twitter.com/Bozpe9oJdf — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020

Car Leaks:

the amount of damage a car does when it explodes: Default.Valet.Explode.Damage.Vehicle: 500.0

Default.Valet.Explode.Damage.Environment 800.0

Default.Valet.Explode.Player.Close: 200.0

Default.Valet.Explode.Player.Far: 50.0

Default.Valet.Explode.Radius: 1000.0 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020

All the GasCan sounds ! pic.twitter.com/r04XX72iSf — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020

all the GasPump sounds ! pic.twitter.com/hecqeSRMbD — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020

Infos about the upcoming Petrol Jerrycans for cars: - you can shoot while holding it

- if it explodes it does 99 damage to players & 250 to vehicles — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

Infos about the upcoming cars: - if you hit a player so hard, you can bounce out of the car

- it does 200 damage when it explodes from close range & 50 from long range

- if you hit a player, they bounce — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

New LTMs:

Leaked "Polaris" LTM: "Loot pulled from open water is grey & High tier loot pulled from fishing spots." — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

Another LTM Leak: Name: Tank Battle

Description: Hits Steal Shields from Other Players. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

Another LTM Leak: Name: Rags to Riches

Description: All Loot is Gray, Eliminations Randomly Upgrade a Weapon! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

Anoter LTM Leak (sorry for the spam): - Name: Payback

- Description: Fight to the top with your team. Get payback On marked players. Payback Counts as two eliminations. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

New Trap:

Upcoming Trap! - Codename: "FrostedTips"

- Damage: 50

- Reload time: 2.5 seconds — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

All Cosmetics:

All leaked cosmetics!

ignore the old ones, i messed up something pic.twitter.com/K4KjDXXFn3 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

As always, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt given that it's of the leaked variety. However, datamining leaks of this ilk have consistently been very reliable.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.