Fortnite Season 4 Week 3 Challenges Leak

Fortnite’s next series of Battle Star challenges have leaked ahead of their official reveal for Season 4’s third week.

It’s not uncommon for these challenges to leak, but it does give Battle Pass owners a heads up for what they should already be practicing for when the challenges are officially available. Many of them are often pretty easy with tasks such as using various game features or searching in areas, but there are often challenges that require some skill. This time is no different with some of the Battle Stars hidden behind eliminations in certain areas and with specific weapons along with other challenges.

Below are all of the Fortnite challenges for Season 4 Week 3 (via Fortnite Tracker) alongside the Battle Stars you’ll earn for completing each challenge.

Watch a Match Replay – 5 stars

Deal damage with Pistols to opponents – 5 stars

Search Chests in Lonely Lodge – 5 stars

Search Rubber Duckies – 5 stars

Follow the treasure map found in Salty Springs (HARD) – 10 stars

Sniper Rifle Eliminations (HARD) – 10 stars

Eliminate opponents in Tilted Towers (HARD) – 10 stars

The first couple of challenges that are worth five stars should be completed without too much issue as expected since they’re worth fewer Battle Stars. Dealing damage with the pistols will be the most skill you’ll have to express while completing the lower-tiered challenges, so you may have to sacrifice a game or two to work on this challenge. It only requires that 500 damage be dealt with the pistols though, so it still shouldn’t take too long.

Aside from the normal search-and-find quests that have players looking through chests and following treasure maps to find hidden loot, the final two challenges that are also denoted as “hard” may give players more trouble. You’ll have to find a sniper rifle for at least one of them, but you’ll only have to eliminate two opponents with the weapon to get the 10 Battle Stars. The “Eliminate opponents in Tilted Towers” challenge also only asks players to eliminate a small number of enemies with just three kills doing the trick, something that also shouldn’t be too difficult to accomplish given how populated the Tilted Towers area is.

The challenges are expected to go live next week after they’re officially revealed, but you can expect to find the usual supply of guides for the search challenges after they’re made available. These challenges are also only open to Fortnite players who are also Battle Pass owners.