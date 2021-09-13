After the major Operation: Sky Fire event last night where Cubes crashed to the map alongside the alien mothership, Fortnite has officially launched Chapter 2 Season 8 this morning — and that includes the full reveal of a new Battle Pass. While the new Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 includes a number of odds and ends, perhaps most notable is the fact that it also offers Carnage, the red-tinted symbiote with an anger problem from Marvel.

The addition of Carnage to the popular free-to-play battle royale video game is in and of itself not terribly surprising. There was even a teaser that made the rounds last night that hinted at his inclusion. There is also the fact that these sorts of collaborative skins typically herald some kind of push elsewhere, and it is known that Carnage will feature heavily in the upcoming movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In the movie, set to release on October 1st in theaters, Woody Harrelson plays the part of Cletus Kasady, a maniac that comes to bond with a symbiote to become Carnage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Listen up, recruits! This is our Reality and we’re going to save it.



We’ve got the best of the best on our side to help us out #FortniteCubed pic.twitter.com/PVRyCcFEtG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2021

As usual, it’s not just the Carnage skin in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass, however. Players will also be able to grab various cosmetics like a Carnage-themed glider, pickaxe, and emote. That’s in addition to other Battle Pass entries like Charlotte, Kor, J.B. Chimpanski, and more. There is even a “Coming Soon” entrant that is teased with a silhouette.

As noted above, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is now available, and that includes the new Battle Pass featuring the Carnage skin. The popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is currently playing Chapter 2 Season 8 on an iPhone right now. That could change in the near future given the recent ruling largely in Apple’s favor, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

Are you excited to play Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8? Are you interested in the Battle Pass for the season considering it includes Carnage? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!