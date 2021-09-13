Fortnite Season 8 Teases Carnage Skin

Fortnite is currently down for players all around the globe as developer Epic Games prepares for the launch of Chapter 2 Season 8, which is set to begin tomorrow. Despite the lack of being able to play Fortnite, though, that hasn’t stopped the ever-present leaks related to the battle royale shooter from coming about. And to that end, a new tease that has emerged since going down seems to indicate that a major Marvel character will soon be added to the title.

As seen in the new Fortnite Season 8 teaser trailer which can be viewed in the tweet below, it looks as though the iconic Spider-Man villain Carnage is soon going to be added to the game in the form of a new skin. Although Carnage is never directly shown off in the trailer, we do see a few quick glimpses of a red character that contains claws and tentacles of some sort. Basically, Carnage is the only logical character that this could be based on what we’ve been shown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a whole, this addition of Carnage in Fortnite makes a whole lot of sense given that the character is about to appear on the big screen. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to release in theaters early next month and will stand as the most prominent appearance that the villain has ever had in popular media. With that in mind, it only makes sense for those at Sony and Marvel to look to use Fortnite as a means of promoting the film. This is something that has been done by a number of movie studios in the past, most notable in recent weeks by Marvel when it added Shang-Chi to the game to coincide with the launch of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

For now, it remains uncertain when Carnage will officially be coming to Fortnite, but a frequent leaker associated with the game says that he’ll be added tomorrow on September 13th. If that news becomes official, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com once the skin goes live in the Item Shop.