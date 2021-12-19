Fortnite Leak Reveals Tornados Are Coming to the Game

A new Fortnite Chapter 3 leak has revealed that Tornados are coming to the game. When exactly they are coming, we don’t know, but works has already begun on the feature, so it’s safe to assume it will come to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and mobile game sometime during Chapter 3. And as you would expect, Tornados look like they will absolutely wreak havoc on the map and potentially the current meta.

The leak comes the way of prominent Fortnite leaker, Mang0e, who revealed the new feature over on Twitter. According to the leaker, the game’s files reveal that Tornados take roughly 25 seconds to form and last about eight minutes. As you would expect, most things caught in its path will be picked up and thrown.

Adding to this, the leaker reveals that there’s currently only one type of Tornado in the files, however, the door is open to add varying intensities in the future.

Below, you can check out the leaker for yourself, courtesy of Mang0e:

– Tornados take about 25 seconds to form, and seem to have a max active duration of 8 minutes (may be wrong)

– Tornadoes will use lots of physics to pick up and throw many objects

– 1 Tornado currently exists, more with varying intensities could be added later.

As always, take this with a grain of salt. It’s a leak, not official information. That said, datamining leaks are typically very reliable. Epic Games is working on implementing Tornados. There’s no denying this. The question is whether this work will be finished and if it is when it will be finished.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not addressed this leak in any capacity. Typically, it does not comment on leaks so we don’t expect it to comment on this one and the speculation it has created, however, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Fortnite is available, for free, via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game, click here.