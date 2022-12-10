Fortnite Leak Reveals Some Major Gameplay Changes

A new Fortnite leak has revealed some movement mechanics coming to the game in the future, presumably sometime during Chapter 4, and if the leak is accurate it could spell some massive changes to the flow and meta of the free-to-play battle royale game. The leak comes the way of HypeX, the most prominent of many Fortnite dataminers, all of which have been digging through the files of the game's Chapter 4 update, which in turn has revealed a variety of things Epic Games is working on for Chapter 4 and beyond.

Taking to Twitter, HypeX relayed word of three different movement mechanics currently not in the game but in the game's files and that are actively being updated. The first of three mechanics is wall running, which is self-explanatory. The second mechanics is jump slide. It's less obvious what this could be. Obviously, it would involve a jump and a slide, but how this would actually look isn't obvious. The third and final mechanic is a double jump, which like wall running, needs no explanation.

Any of these mechanics would likely shake up the meta of the game substantially. All three together could potentially make it feel like a far more vertical and fast-moving game.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything above is in the game's files. Anyone can check and confirm this. However, datamining leaks are tricky because sometimes nothing comes from datamining leaks. This is because things change over the course of development and because sometimes they actually represent work that's already been cut. That said, there's reason to believe all three of these things are coming to the game, meaning it's more a question of when rather than if. Unfortunately, there's no way to decipher this question. Could be a few weeks, could be a few months or even longer. It depends on how much work has been done on all three, which the files do not reveal.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, Epic Games usually doesn't comment on datamining leaks and there's no reason to expect that this will change now.