Fortnite Community Divided Over Recent China Teaser

Yesterday night, Epic Games dropped a teaser on their Twitter account stating that the Battle Bus was on the move for their game Fortnite. Conspiracy theories have been at an all time high surrounding the comet, and then the splintering off meteors that started showing up just really threw fans into overdrive. That being said, it was a simple teaser but man, it created a huge rift in the community.

On one side, there are those that believe, despite Epic Games stating that there are no new map plans on the horizon, that we’re getting a new map. On the other side, and realistically the most probable, many believe it was simply their way of announcing that the game was finally making its arrival to the actual region of China. There’s a lot of heat surrounding online games becoming available in that area due to the incredibly high levels of cheating and hack software that runs rampant among that player base, so some are speculating that they chose this method of revelation as a way to angle it as “get excited” for all.

The Battle Bus is taking off! Destination, China. pic.twitter.com/UTGHx86RRA — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 20, 2018

Arguably, a new map would be the most exciting for players. With its main competitor, PUBG, having two maps and a third one being testing currently (to amazing reviews, by the way), it would only make sense that Epic Games revamp their initial statement of a new area “not being needed” at this time. Still, when a developer says no, you have to listen and the only official yes or no we’ve had so far was their definitive “no new maps.” That’s not stopping the community, however.

Some have found a happy medium, speculating that it could be alluding to an event, though honestly – it’s most likely just a location announcement. Any other time, we don’t think this teaser would have been so division, but players are getting anxious over that damn comet. With Tilted Tower destruction theories running amuck, and players even staging their own event to take that area down, pretty much everyone is on the edge of their seats in the player base for what’s coming next.

Epic Games, you gotta throw us a bone. When is Impact? What exactly will it bring? Why are you mocking us with the recent audio discovery? We need answers!