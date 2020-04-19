Fortnite Is Bringing Back 3 Weapons OG Players Will Remember

It looks like Epic Games is getting ready to pull three weapons out of the Fortnite vault and add them back into the game, though it may only be for a limited time. As you may know, Fortnite has been having a rough go lately. Just last week #RIPFortnite was trending on Twitter as players, en masse, took to social media to fling their criticisms at the game. Epic Games needs to win many players back, and it may start this process by bringing back three classic weapons that have been sitting in the game’s vault for awhile. In other words, Epic Games removed them awhile ago, and we haven’t seen them since.

There’s a lot of players who yearn for yesteryear, when Fortnite was still new. Yes, that’s right, people are already nostalgic for the early days of the battle royale game. Unfortunately, the game can’t go back to those days, but it can at least bring some of those days forward with it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a new datamining leak, it appears three weapons currently in the vault will be returning for the upcoming Spy Games limited-time mode that leaked earlier this year. More specifically, the rare Mini-Gun, the legendary Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle, and the rare Heavy Sniper Rifle all look poised for a return.

I didn’t see any of the Battle Royale Leakers mention any of this but Epic has re-added or generally added some weapons on different Rarities, I personally think the rare weapons are for them henchmens, while the legendary one will be unvaulted.🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YD1tw2ghn9 — Fortnite: Save the World – news? (@FortOfFans) April 16, 2020

For now, it remains to be seen if these weapons will be limited to just the LTM or be added back into the game proper. Unfortunately, for those looking forward to their return, it’s probably the former.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale — including recent news, rumors, and leaks — be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles about the popular title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always don’t forget to leave your thoughts and hot takes in the comment section or, alternatively, in my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_. What classic Fortnite weapons would you like to see brought out of the Vault and back into the game?