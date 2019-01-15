New ‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals Tons of New Outfits, Gliders, and More On the Way

Fortnite Season 7 continues to bring players a wide variety of new content to enjoy, but this latest update is just like every other when it comes to leaks and the dataminers came out to play to find all of the delectable new cosmetic items making their way in game. The latest find brings a little more truth to the earlier Ice King leak as well as a few other interesting additions to the game’s Item Shop.

Thanks to our friends over at FNBR, we’ve got our first look at some of the new items that will be making their way into the shop at some point in the near future and honestly, it’s nice to have a little variety.

The vehicle and weapon skins are a new addition that came with the latest season, making it interesting to see those added to the leak list for when the dataminers uncover what’s next. The latest leak definitely falls in line with the “Mooney” event that leaked earlier this morning, with some of these possibly being new rewards for completing the rumored Ice Storm challenges.

