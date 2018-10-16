‘Fortnite’ Cosmetic Leak Shows Off New Item Shop Arrivals

A new patch is now live in Fortnite and as with previous patches, the dataminers have come out to play and show off what’s coming soon to the Item Shop for Battle Royale lovers to enjoy. This week’s leak shows off a comfy homage to Durrr, as well as a another that seems straight out of Overwatch.

Just like previous leaks, we’re sure these new finds will make their way into the item shop soon. Since it’s getting colder for many gamers, that onesie looks just about perfect for those long sessions of Battle Royale. But that not-Widowmaker looks pretty sweet too, just saying.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about all of the changes made to the world of Battle Royale? What other cosmetic themes would you like to see make their way into the game for the sixth season? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

You can also catch up on everything that is new in Fortnite with our Community Hub right here, including Limited Time Modes, server issues, cosplays, and so much more!

In other Fortnite news, did you see that Epic Games finally added tournaments? Learn more about the latest addition below, as per the latest patch notes:

Tournaments can be found inside of the new ‘Events’ tab available in game. This tab will host a variety of online competitions which are open to everyone. Jump in and explore!

Each tournament has a series of scheduled dates and times that the competition will be run. A carousel of all upcoming competitions and times will be available for browsing, so you can plan and practice.

Every scheduled session is a completely clean slate with all players starting on an equal footing at the beginning of play.

Compete over the course of several hours to earn points by eliminating multiple opponents or surviving against the competition.

Players are matched against opponents with similar scores during the session.

Score enough points during any scheduled event session and you’ll earn a golden pin for that tournament!

Source: FNBR