‘Fortnite’ Player Recreates ‘Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon Inside and Out

Creative mode is the best thing to come to Fortnite since the battle-royale mode was added, because it allows its more creative players to do some cool stuff without the worry of getting your structure shot down by a player or the storm forcing you to move. And given that Fortnite’s player base is absolutely massive, it means there’s an abundance of creative players, which means a surplus of cool stuff.

And so this has meant that we’ve been able to share numerous cool Fortnite creative mode creations on the site without even scratching the surface.

That said, the latest creation is perhaps one of the most impressive yet, and if you’re a fan of Star Wars, it’s especially neat.

Recently, YouTuber MakaMakes shared a new video of a new creation: the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. And as you can see, it’s a pretty faithful recreation of the Han Solo ship, especially given the toolset. But what makes it even more impressive is not just the meticulous detail on the outside, but that it also recreates the inside of ship.

If you found this cool, be sure to check out the rest of MakaMakes channel, which not only features other Star Wars creations like the Imperial Shuttle and AT-AT, but recreations from other iconic IP, like Star Trek and Lords of the Ring.

Their reaction of Helms Deep from Lords of the Ring may be my personal favorite, but I’m a huge fan of LOTR, so I might be a bit biased here.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones. For more news, information, media, and guides on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the hit title by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Fortnite and Helms Deep. Or give @MakaMakes a follow in order to stay up to date on their latest creations. And of course, if you have any neat Fortnite creations of your own, feel free to share!