‘Fortnite’: “Dance At Different Gargoyles” Fortnitemares Challenge Guide

The Fortnite Halloween event is now live and brings with it some new challenges for players to take on in order to earn some sweet themed loot! Complete all of the challenges throughout the duration of the Fortnitemares event and earn an exclusive glider to show off to your friends!

To help get you closer to that Dark Engine Glider goal, here’s a little additional help with some of the challenges for the first round of Fortnitemares. Before we get started on the Gargoyles feat, here’s a list of what’s ahead:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Destroy Cube Monsters

Deal damage with Assault Rifles or Pistols to Cube Monsters

Visit a Corrupted Area in different matches

Dance at different Gargoyles

As for the “Dance at Different Gargoyles” challenge, it’s important to know where said gargoyles are in order to make the drop smoother and decrease those chances of another player taking you out while also fighting of zombie-like foes along the way. Though there are six statues in total, the challenge only requires five. Here’s where you need to drop to dance in front of these hardened icons:

Flush Factory, top of the mountain.

Haunted Hills, inside the Gothic Building.

Viking Village, inside the largest building near the table.

Tomato Temple, lower courtyard.

Retail Row, above the battle bus in the store.

Lazy Links, inside the mine.

Complete all of the challenges as they come and at the end of the event, dedicated players will earn the exclusive Dark Engine Glider:

Fortnitemares is now live and ready for you to get started! For the game itself, Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

Thoughts on the new Halloween event so far? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and feel free to catch up on all-things-Fortnite over at our Game Hub right here.