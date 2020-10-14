Fortnite: How to Get the Daredevil Skin for Free

✖

Daredevil is coming to Fortnite, and if you’re skilled enough, you can be one of several lucky players who can obtain early access to the skin. That means that you’ll get it before everyone else, and best of all, you’ll get it at no cost unlike the rest of the Fortnite community when they have to purchase it from the Item Shop. All you have to do is place well in Fortnite’s Daredevil Cup that’s starting soon and you’ll secure yourself a Daredevil skin.

The Daredevil Cup is the latest Fortnite competition that’s starting soon, and everyone’s able to take part so long as you’ve got a team ready to compete. That competition starts at 2 p.m. PT on October 14th with different points awarded based on how well players do. The only game mode in the Daredevil Cup is the Marvel Knockout LTM, so hopefully you’ve been practicing in that mode and know your way around the different superpowers you and your team will be utilizing.

As for actually getting the skin, you’re going to have to place pretty high among the rest of the teams competing in your region. Teams that qualify will have the Daredevil skin awarded to each of the three players in a Trios team.

Below you’ll find the breakdown of where your team will have to rank in your region to qualify for the skin.

Daredevil Cup Placements Required for Free Daredevil Skin

Europe: 1st - 800th

NA East: 1st - 500th

NA West: 1st - 200th

Brazil: 1st - 200th

Asia: 1st - 100th

Oceania: 1st - 100th

Middle East: 1st - 100th

Considering how each team will have three players and each of them will get the skin, that’s a lot of skins being given out depending on where you’re located. But when you consider how many players are going to compete in the cup and will be without the skin because they didn’t place high enough or didn’t compete at all, that’s way more players who won’t even have Daredevil. They’ll be buying it from the Item Shop if they want it while you’ll be sporting it in your next matches to show off your skill.

For those who qualify for the skin, Epic Games said the Daredevil outfit will be granted to players after the Daredevil Cup ends.

More Marvel-themed Fortnite Cups will take place next month with additional skins available in early access, so be sure to check on those soon to see what you could win next.