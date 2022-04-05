Fortnite Leak Potentially Confirms Darth Vader Skin

A new leak associated with Epic Games and Fortnite may indicate that a Darth Vader skin could soon be coming to the battle royale shooter. In the past, Fortnite has been no stranger to crossing over with Star Wars and has added skins based on Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and others. Now, though, it looks like the most popular Star Wars character of all time could be coming to the game next season.

Earlier today, Epic Games released a new video detailing its ongoing work on Unreal Engine 5. Within the video, it showed some behind-the-scenes footage of not only UE5, but also Fortnite. As fans were quick to notice, some of the footage that was shown seemingly teased some future collaborations for the game. When zooming in on some files that were seen on a computer screen in one of the pieces of footage, fans were able to make out what looks to be the word “Vader” in one of the folders. This folder was also labeled as “C3S3” which seemingly indicates that any sort of Darth Vader skin that could be coming to Fortnite couldn’t happen until Chapter 3 Season 2 wraps up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/polaqwym/status/1511371719575015429

Even though this “leak” might seem very legitimate, it’s worth stressing that you should take this whole situation with a grain of salt. In the past, Epic Games has trolled fans at times when it comes to “leaks” that indicate a certain character’s arrival within the game. And given how blatant this tease seems to be today, there’s a good chance that Epic could just be trying to toy around with fans.

Then again, there are also a lot of reasons why Darth Vader would make sense to come to Fortnite. For starters, the character is about to be featured quite prominently in the forthcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. As such, a collab with Fortnite around the same time would be logical. Plus, Vader is also just a massive character in his own right, and considering how many other famous faces are in Fortnite, it just seemed like a matter of time until he was also added to the game.

What do you make of this potential tease for Darth Vader appearing in Fortnite? Is this a crossover that you would love to see? Let me know either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.