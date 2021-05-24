Fortnite Finally Adding Deathstroke Skin

✖

DC's most popular mercenary, Deathstroke, has been teased and rumored to be coming to the mega-popular battle royale game Fortnite for quite some time. After quite literally months of various hints that the game would eventually see the arrival of the iconic Teen Titans baddie, Epic Games made things official today and announced when Deathstroke will finally be making his way to the island.

Releasing in proximity to other DC characters Beast Boy and Raven, Deathstroke will be coming to Fortnite next week on June 1. His outfit will resemble the one that some comic book fans might have started to familiarize themselves with thanks to his appearance in the ongoing Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point series. He'll also come equipped with his own unique items, notably in the form of his katanas. The katanas can either be used as a pickaxe in the game or can be attached as back bling for Deathstroke instead. His specific glider, which was already given away for free to those who purchased issue #4 of Zero Point, can also be bought separately.

As it often does with skin releases of this ilk, Epic Games will be giving Fortnite players the chance to unlock Deathstroke a bit earlier than normal. Starting later this week on May 27, Epic Games will be holding the Deathstroke Zero Cup. The contest will allow players to compete in up to 10 matches within a three hours time window on the date. Those who end up performing the best in each given region will then be rewarded with Deathstroke in advance of his official launch. In addition, anyone else who earns 8 points in the tournament will at the very least be given the "Slade's Watching" spray to use for themselves.

If you're looking to compete in the Deathstroke Zero Cup later on in the week, it should go live simultaneously for all platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

