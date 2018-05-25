Fortnite: Design Your Own Skin Using This Site

There’s no denying that Epic Games gives us some pretty sweet new skins on the regular in their record-breaking title Fortnite. Even fans come up with their own insane designs, often impressing us so much we beg for more! But … if you’re like me, you’re either a tad lazy on the creative side or just don’t know where to begin. Luckily, there’s a site for that and now fans can create their own skins for their very own Fortnite character.

Now the program is new and still very much in beta, so the amount of options is limited. That being said, it gives players a chance to mix and match some of their favourite cosmetic items from the game to create an all new look – as seen with my punk-ish toon above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s pretty straight forward, simply follow the below steps:

Choose the gender Select male or female Customize Customize your chosen toon with a wide variety of components Save and Share “Save your badass creation and show it to your friends”

It’s super easy to use! Select the arms, legs, body, etc that you want and then toggle off the “default” skin. Once completely, choose your background color of choice and take a nifty screenshot! It’s that easy!

With new cosmetic items always rotating in the official item shop, we’re sure this inventory list will be updated accordingly. It’s a constant rotation, so the delay is to be expected – even more so since it’s still so new.

Interested in checking it out? Go to the site here to get started! There is also an option to report an issue and support the creator as well, should you be so inspired!

In other Fortnite news, Epic Games took to their Twitter account to warn players about the frequently occurring scam regarding V-Bucks, the title’s in-game currency. Additionally, they provided ways to identify the scam and what to do if a player has fallen victim to it. In their most recent update, they mentioned that “a number of accounts have recently been compromised using well-known hacking techniques. Epic Security is providing this bulletin to explain what’s happening and how to best secure your Epic account and other accounts.”

To learn more about what the scams are and how to protect yourself, follow their guidelines here. Happy gaming, friends, and have fun!

Let’s talk all things Fortnite (forever a neon fan) and even more gaming goodness! You can find me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!