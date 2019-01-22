‘Fortnite’ Disconnects Affecting Xbox One Players

Today's Fortnite update was a pretty good one for fans, as v7.20 introduced a number of vaulted items, along with a "sneaky snowman" to keep things interesting. But unfortunately, the latest update is leaving a few Xbox One owners, ahem, out in the cold.

Based on this report from Fortnite Intel, some owners of Microsoft's console appear to be experiencing disconnection from matches, resulting in them going back to the menu. They've been quite vocal about it on Twitter all morning, and even asking Microsoft for help.

Luckily, there's good news. Epic Games, the publishers behind the hit game, have acknowledged the problem over on Reddit and appear to be working quickling on a solution.

The company noted in its post, "We're aware of and investigating an issue where some Xbox players are experiencing disconnects while in-game and are sent back to the lobby.

"We are working towards resolving this and will provide an updated post when we have more information."

Usually, bugs like this are squashed very quickly, since Epic Games likes to keep its Fortnite experiences up and running to keep its millions of players happy. So you probably shouldn't worry that this is a long-term thing, as it likely isn't.

It appears that the Xbox One version is the only one that is affected by the disconnects at the moment, as PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch owners have reported no problems with their versions. So we'll wait and see what happens.

We'll keep you informed as soon as a fix is found, so you can get back to your sneaky snowmen, Omega Pyramid, and new Sniper Shootout mode as quickly as possible. Not to worry, Fortnite players!

In the meantime, you can catch up on what launched with the update here, including more details on that awesome Pyramid.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.