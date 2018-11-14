‘Fortnite’ Drift Skin Gets the Toy Collectible Treatment, Coming Soon

Between Funko and McFarlane Toys, Fortnite fans have a lot of collectible goodness on the way just in time for the holiday season. Now the team over at Epic Games has revealed another new addition to the line-up, paying homage to the Drift skin in the best way possible.

The latest in their toy line brings the evolving Drift skin in its full form to shelves everywhere. Though we don’t have a price point yet, we do know that it is slated for a December 1st release, which makes it the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Fortnite toy news, Nerf and Epic Games has also previously revealed that they are partnering up for a new Scar blaster. Officially called the Fortnite AR-L Blaster, this is only the first of many to join the Fortnite line with the rest expected to be unveiled sometime soon before the holiday season fully kicks off. Unfortunately we don’t have a release date yet for the full line just yet. What we do have, however, is the spiffy first look at the Scar in all of its Nerf-y glory in the image supplied by Hasbro seen here.

The AR-L Blaster will go live on June 1, 2019 and will retail for $49.99. The play-version of the gun will feature a rapid-fire motorized blasting mechanic and a flip-up sights for players to stare down. This design is to “allow players to focus their aim as they eliminate opponents and attempt to survive the storm.”

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android devices. For more about the game itself:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

