Fortnite E3 2018 Giveaway Going On Now, Plus Free Loot Through Lyft

The E3 hype is in the air and with Epic Games having such a huge presence, it’s understandable that they would want to spread that love around a bit for Fortnite players. To celebrate, the dev team is partnering up with Lyft for some free icon loot with a chance to win free entry to E3, plus a guest, and the Fortnite Pro-Am festivities.

“Prepare for an Epic day in LA,” started off a post from the Fortnite team on their Twitter. “Enter promo code BATTLEBUS in the @Lyft app to unlock custom Battle Bus icons and you may even claim ultimate victory—one winner will get special entry (with guest) to E3 and the Fortnite Pro-Am.”

There’s nothing to buy, and entering is super easy! Here’s the basics of what you need to know in order to be eligible:

Entry Period:The Sweepstakes begins at 10:00am PST on June 5, 2018, and ends at 5:00PM PST on June8, 2018 (“Entry Period”). Entries submitted before or after the Entry Period will not be eligible. Sponsor’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes.

Eligibility:This sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal residents of the United States who are at least eighteen (18) years old. Employees of Lyft, Inc. (“Sponsor”), as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of those employees, are not eligible to enter.

How to Enter:During the Entry Period, participants who are new and existing users of the Lyft application may enter by downloading the Lyft mobile application and entering the following code “BATTLEBUS” in your Lyft rider account(” Entry”).By entering the code, participant’s Entry will automatically be included in the Fortnite ProAm Sweepstakes.Each participant may only use the code once (1) during the Entry Period. There is a limit of one (1) Entry per person, and you may not use multiple accounts to enter. Sponsor may disqualify any entrant that attempts to enter more than one (1) time. By entering, you indicate your full agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions regarding the Sweepstakes, which are final and binding.

Drawing:On or about June 7, 2018 at 9:00AM PST, Sponsor will select one (1) potential winner in a random drawing of all entries received. The odds of being selected depend on the number of entries received. Winner will receive an email on the day of the drawing and must reply within 24 hours to claim the prize to win.

As for the prizes:

Prizes:One (1) winner and a guest will be chosen to receive a prize package to the E3 + Fortnite ProAm event including a voucher of up to $5,000 including airfare, hotel accommodations and two (2) tickets to E3 + Fortnite Pro AM, held on June 12, 2018 from 12:00PM PST, located at Banc of California Stadium, 3939 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, California 90037 (the “Prize”). The Prize is valued at approximately $5,000 USD.

For the full list of eligibility requirements, check out the official blog post over on Lyft here! As far as E3 goes, Epic Games will be on the E3 showfloor in the South Hall of the LA Convention Center at booth #2723 from June 12 – 14. Get hands-on with Fortnite on your favorite platform, win exclusive prizes, and pickup some free snacks along the way. Bring the whole squad, there’s something for everyone.