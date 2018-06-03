Fortnite Players Being Scouted for Echo Fox Team, Rick Fox Says

Echo Fox may soon further expand its esports influence by putting together a Fortnite team according to recent comments from owner Rick Fox.

The retired Lakers player owns the esports organization called Echo Fox, a group that already has teams that span several different competitive games. League of Legends players and esports viewers will recognize the name as one of the franchised teams in the North American League of Legends Championship Series, but that’s just one of the many teams that the org has put together. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, H1Z1, and the Smash Bros. games also boast Echo Fox competitors.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Rick Fox said that a Fortnite team isn’t out of the question either. Like most every Fortnite player, viewer, and competitive gamer, Fox heard about Epic Games funneling an incredible $100 million into prize pools for the game’s competitive scene. While discussing the battle royale genre with TMZ Sports and mentioning the H1Z1 competition that’s going on in Las Vegas, Fox said that the organization has been scouting for Fortnite talent.

“Our ears have been to the ground there, and our front office has been completely on top of finding the talent that would represent Echo Fox in a Fortnite setting,” Fox told TMZ Sports.

He commented on the battle royale genre in general as well by referencing the millions of players that started playing the PlayStation 4 version of H1Z1 soon after it’s release and said that other games are looking to get in on the genre as well. Fox was also asked if the Fortnite team that appears to be in the works would be coming soon, but he didn’t address the question and instead spoke more about battle royale and H1Z1.

Fox also mentioned the prize pool specifically during the brief interview, a staggering amount of money that any esports organization certainly has eyes on now. Epic Games announced the commitment to funding prize pools just recently, and while the $100 million isn’t the prize for one tournament, a talented team could take most of the prize pool throughout the competitive season.

“In the 2018 – 2019 season, Epic Games will provide $100,000,000 to fund prize pools for Fortnite competitions,” Epic Games’ announcement said. “We’re getting behind competitive play in a big way, but our approach will be different – we plan to be more inclusive, and focused on the joy of playing and watching the game.”

[TMZ Sports]