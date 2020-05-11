Fortnite Fans Are Puzzled by Kirby's Recent Cameo

By Marc Deschamps

Social media is abuzz with rumors about a possible collaboration between Nintendo and Fortnite. The rumors kicked-off following a minor cameo by Kirby in the trailer for the game's Party Royale event. Fortnite has featured a plethora of tie-in events over the years, so it wouldn't be completely unheard of to see a crossover with the Kirby characters or Nintendo properties in general, but it's all just friendly speculation, at this point. Some have even guessed that this could be hinting at a Fortnite character showing up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! That seems a bit unlikely, but everything is on the table until Nintendo and Epic Games officially comment.

Would you be happy to see a Kirby-themed event in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Kirby does have battle royale experience...

That could be a lot of fun.

That's a terrifying thought.

Stranger things have happened!

Smash is all about the biggest video game properties, and Fortnite is pretty massive!

Some people are just here for the show.

Fortnite just might get some new players out of this.

Not everyone is happy about it...

