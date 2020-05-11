Fortnite Fans Are Puzzled by Kirby's Recent Cameo
Social media is abuzz with rumors about a possible collaboration between Nintendo and Fortnite. The rumors kicked-off following a minor cameo by Kirby in the trailer for the game's Party Royale event. Fortnite has featured a plethora of tie-in events over the years, so it wouldn't be completely unheard of to see a crossover with the Kirby characters or Nintendo properties in general, but it's all just friendly speculation, at this point. Some have even guessed that this could be hinting at a Fortnite character showing up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! That seems a bit unlikely, but everything is on the table until Nintendo and Epic Games officially comment.
Keep reading to find out what fans think of Kirby's Fortnite cameo!
Kirby does have battle royale experience...
So when’s the Fortnite update to Kirby Battle Royale? pic.twitter.com/Wg5hAq0n0c— It’s Grit Frame! (Kristopher F.) (@Grit_Frame) May 10, 2020
That could be a lot of fun.
GAWDAM PLEEEEEEEASE GIVE ME A FORTNITE X KIRBY CROSSOVER FOR CHRISTS SAKE I NEED IT— 🔥 Inferno 🔥 (@InfernoSL1) May 9, 2020
That's a terrifying thought.
Humanoid Kirby skin confirmed for fortnite— Currently Withering in Quarantine (@FazeTowell) May 9, 2020
Stranger things have happened!
Possible Fortnite X kirby (nevermind that will never happen) pic.twitter.com/82UjJ8ENMR— Jose Maria B. Ruiz (@i_am_kingmaker) May 9, 2020
Smash is all about the biggest video game properties, and Fortnite is pretty massive!
Kirby in Fortnite trailer
Skins in the files named “Squidkid”
Fortnite in smash?— oystermilk (@oystahboystah) May 9, 2020
Some people are just here for the show.
Sakurai: *makes kirby*— Planpino (@BabyBOI33819497) May 9, 2020
Fortnite: *adds kirby in fortnite trailer*
Sony: *deletes kirby*
this is the best drama ever!
Fortnite just might get some new players out of this.
if they put kirby in fortnite i might actually play it— ⭐ sky - tro's cheeky summoner 💖 ⭐ (@rexwheelie) May 8, 2020
Not everyone is happy about it...
Kirby x fortnite is probably the worst direction to go at the moment, I am so sad— instro intro incho igno (@tummlingdown) May 9, 2020
