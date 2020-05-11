Fortnite Fans Are Puzzled by Kirby's Recent Cameo

Social media is abuzz with rumors about a possible collaboration between Nintendo and Fortnite. The rumors kicked-off following a minor cameo by Kirby in the trailer for the game's Party Royale event. Fortnite has featured a plethora of tie-in events over the years, so it wouldn't be completely unheard of to see a crossover with the Kirby characters or Nintendo properties in general, but it's all just friendly speculation, at this point. Some have even guessed that this could be hinting at a Fortnite character showing up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! That seems a bit unlikely, but everything is on the table until Nintendo and Epic Games officially comment.

