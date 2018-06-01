Fortnite Avatars Available for Free on PSN

Fortnite is everywhere. It’s on console, it’s on PC, it’s on mobile … soon to be the Nintendo Switch? Point is, the accessibility of the free-to-play Battle Royale mode is a big reason why news of the game is everywhere, and pretty much everyone and their mothers are talking about it. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em and while you’re at it – grab some free PlayStation avatars while you’re at it!

There are eight in total available now, including:

They’re all free so if you’re feeling a little Cuddle Team Leader (pictured above) action, now’s the time to harness that pink power and lead on in the fuzziest way possible! The links above will take you to the store page, or you can simply find them on your PS4 in the Store app! Super easy, free, and another way to show off that Fortnite love!

In other Fortnite news, the servers are back up online after three days in a row of emergency maintenance fixes. Epic Games explained about what exactly went wrong in their quest to make everything right, saying “First, we ran into an issue with the way the system handled the case of many thousands of empty game servers, just waiting for people to drop at Tilted, that caused a lot more data to be returned by queries to the service than we expected. We solved that problem and tried to deploy again this morning, and while performance looked good we ran into a problem with the way our dedicated server auto-scaling systems interacted with the session tracker that required us to revert to the previous system again.”

You can read their full statement here explaining what was the cause behind all of the issues following the most recent update, and how they are taking on future updates.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game will also be coming to Android handhelds in the near future, though we still don’t have an official release date at this time. We’re hoping we learn more at this year’s E3!