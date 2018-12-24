‘Fortnite’ Releases New Frozen Legends Pack

Fortnite has a new item set called the Frozen Legends Pack that’s now available to purchase, a bundle that includes some rare skins that have been altered for Season 7’s winter theme.

Available now in the in-game store for players to pick up, the bundle comes with three different skins that’ll look familiar to players who already have the original cosmetics. Included in the $24.99 bundle is the Raven, Red Knight, and Love Ranger skins, but they’ve all been tweaked slightly to become “Frozen” variants of the items.

Legends never die, even when they get a bit frosty. ❄️ The Frozen Legends Bundle is available in the Store now! pic.twitter.com/yBDuL5VGGQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 24, 2018

The bundle includes not only those three skins but also the respective Frozen Back Bling that goes along with each outfit. Each of the skins and their accessories now have a frigid blue look to them, the Red Knight outfit perhaps being the best example of this since it’s been changed to blue instead of its normal red color. Epic Games shared a list of everything that makes up the bundle with all its contents listed below:

Frozen Raven outfit & its Frozen Iron Cage back bling – Battle Royale Only

Frozen Red Knight outfit & its Frozen Red Shield back bling – Battle Royale Only

Frozen Love Ranger outfit & its Frozen Love Wings back bling – Battle Royale Only

As the sole disclaimer states, these items are only for Fortnite Battle Royale players, so don’t expect to find them in the Save the World game if the bundle is purchased.

The appearance of the bundle won’t come as a surprise to many who knew Epic Games would be releasing it on December 24th, but its announcement was spoiled ahead of the reveal when it was leaked just as most of Fortnite’s cosmetics often are. Players were able to see the bundle if they set their system’s clock to a different time with an image of the pack revealing everything that would be included in it.

Fortnite’s new Frozen Legends Bundle is now available in the battle royale variant of the game and can be purchased for $24.99.