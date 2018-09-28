‘Fortnite’ Funko Pop Pre-Orders Are Live

As promised, Funko and Epic Games have officially revealed the Fortnite Pop figure lineup, but you don’t have to wait to reserve them or engage in a Battle Royale with other fans trying to hunt them down in stores. Pre-orders are live right here and individually via the links below with shipping slated for December. We highly suggest that you jump on them ASAP because anticipation for the Fortnite Funko Pop lineup has been building for months, and sell outs are likely.

• Fortnite Tower Recon Specialist Pop! Vinyl Figure #439

• Fortnite Highrise Assault Trooper Pop! Vinyl Figure #431

• Fortnite Black Knight Pop! Vinyl Figure #426

• Fortnite Moonwalker Pop! Vinyl Figure #434

• Fortnite Skull Trooper Pop! Vinyl Figure #438

• Fortnite Love Ranger Pop! Vinyl Figure #432

• Fortnite Merry Marauder Pop! Vinyl Figure #433

• Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Pop! Vinyl Figure #430

• Fortnite Omega Pop! Vinyl Figure #435

• Fortnite Brite Bomber Pop! Vinyl Figure #427

• Fortnite Raptor Pop! Vinyl Figure #436

• Fortnite Love Ranger Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Pocket Pop! Key Chain

On a related note, Epic Games partnered with Spirit Halloween and Spencer’s on a range of officially licensed costumes and accessories from Fortnite. The collection is in full effect, and you can shop it all right here.

The collection includes character costumes, t-shirts, backpacks, mugs, blankets, and party supplies like a Loot Llama pinata. There’s also replica tools and weapons like the basic Pickaxe, Rainbow Smash Pickaxe, and the badass Pumpkin Launcher (which includes lights and sounds). However, the most mindblowing item in the collection is definitely the 17.5-foot tall inflatable Battle Bus.

Note that the Battle Bus is sold through Spirit Halloween for $449.99 but, at the time of writing, you can get it from Spirit Halloween’s Amazon shop for the same price with free shipping. You can also find the entire Fortnite Halloween collection right here at Spencer’s.

