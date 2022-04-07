Fortnite Doom Skins Possibly Teased By Epic Games

With seemingly limitless crossovers under its belt already, Fortnite may be adding Doom content in the near future. Over the last few years, Fortnite has grown beyond being a simple battle royale game and become a pop culture hub. Films now advertise within the game, other games allow their characters to be in Epic’s free-to-play shooter, and much more. Last year, Fortnite featured skins to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the biggest films of all time, and has previously held events to tie in with Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It seems like Epic is only going to continue to expand and flex its ability to be an IP black hole.

During a recent stream for Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5, Twitter user @polaqwym noticed a variety of folders on the computer of a Fortnite developer. One of the folders appeared to make reference to id Software’s iconic and influential first-person shooter, Doom. Over the last six years, the series has made a grand return and reminded players of why it is one of the best FPS franchises out there. Its protagonist, the Doom Slayer, has also developed a strong following with many requesting he show up in games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate and so on. Rumors have previously suggested the Doom Slayer could be coming to Fortnite, but this tease suggests it may be imminent, although nothing has been outright confirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another file found by fans during that same Unreal Engine 5 stream suggested Family Guy may be crossing over with Fortnite in the near future as well. While these could be intentional teases, they could also be trolls from Epic. The developer knows how invested its fans are and how they will mull over every little detail to find clues about the future of the game, so it’s possible Epic added it to mess with its fans. Only time will tell if the Doom Slayer is actually coming to Fortnite, but at least Epic seems to be aware that fans want it.

