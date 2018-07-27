‘Fortnite’: Guided Missiles Are Returning

Fortnite fans, rejoice! The Guided Missiles have returned from the Vault and are ready to wreck havok once more in the world of Battle Royale!

According to a recent developer update video, the team over at Epic Games has revealed that the player demand became too high to ignore when it comes to the famed Guided Missles and because of that, the team has decided to bring them back with a few changes.

This week we’re talking recent SMG changes, Remote Explosives, and a returning item! pic.twitter.com/k947V9TA6L — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 27, 2018

According to Andrew from Epic Games, the team definitely saw merit in the concerns that fans were sharing about it being far too overpowered for how the game operates. Because of that, they’ve reduced the movement skill while also reducing the turn radius. Additionally, they brought down the damage a bit with a 12 ammo cap and smoother movement controls for those playing on PC. This makes it more of a scouting tool versus just a powerhouse of pain, making it more strategic than just a random item drop.

They also talked about the SMG changes a bit, which was addressed earlier this week. “We’ve heard your feedback regarding SMGs and that they’re stronger than we would like at the moment,” said Epic Games in a recent post on Fortnite’s subreddit. “We agree and have just pushed a hotfix live adjusting these values – bringing them more in line with where we want them.”

SMG and Compact SMG accuracy bonus reduced from 35% to 15%.

SMG damage reduced from 19/20/21 to 17/18/19.

Compact SMG damage reduced from 23/24 to 21/22.

SMG fire rate reduced from 13 to 12.

Compact SMG fire rate reduced from 11 to 10.

SMG, Compact SMG, and Silenced SMG damage falloff. Range reduced from 2400/3500/5000 to 2000/3000/4000. Percentage reduced from 100/80/65% to 100/70/40%.

Rare SMG and Compact SMGs drop rates slightly reduced.

This fix comes hot on the heels of the Playground Limited Time Mode’s triumphant return as well as the team reintroducing remote explosives.

The latest update is now live and ready for players! The birthday challenges are also ready to take on for a chance to unlock exclusive celebratory cosmetic items and earn a little extra XP. It’s been a year and Epic Games is ready to party!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The game is also expected to make it over to Android devices in the near future, though we still don’t have a release date other than “coming soon.”