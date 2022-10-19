Fortnite Adds Evil Dead's Ash Williams With Fortnitemares Event

In case you somehow missed it, a new update for Fortnite has officially kicked off the popular free-to-play battle royale video game's Halloween-themed event, Fortnitemares. The annual event sees the video game from developer Epic Games get a little spookier than normal, so perhaps it will come as no surprise that Fortnitemares 2022 also happens to include Ash Williams from the Evil Dead franchise.

While it certainly appears as if Ash, featuring the likeness of actor Bruce Campbell himself, will be made available as a purchasable cosmetic during the event, it hasn't happened quite yet. Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks from the animated series Rick and Morty are currently available in Fortnite's in-game Item Shop and feature prominently in the trailer for the Fortnitemares 2022 event alongside Ash, however. You can check out the trailer for yourself embedded below:

Scare if you dare. Or just Emote the night away. Both are valid.#Fortnitemares begins now .. watch your back! https://t.co/eCUvfULskZ pic.twitter.com/1Wlk9Gpvix — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 18, 2022

There's no rush with adding Ash to the Item Shop given that the Fortnitemares 2022 event is set to last through November 1st at 2AM ET. It seems likely that he will be added sooner rather than later, however, in order for folks to make the most of the spooky thematic environments associated with the Halloween-themed event.

As noted above, Fortnite v22.20 is now available and brought with it the Fortnitemares 2022 event. It is unclear when exactly Ash Williams from the Evil Dead franchise will be available in the game, but it certainly seems like players won't have to wait long to get their hands on him. Fortnite is currently in the midst of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise, and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version -- though there is a way to get around this with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

