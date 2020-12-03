Halo's Master Chief Is Trending Following Fortnite Rumors
Following word of Kratos joining Fortnite, a new rumor suggests that Halo's Master Chief might also appear as one of the hunters in the game's new season. An image of the Xbox star in Fortnite has been bouncing around social media, but it's impossible to say how legitimate it might be. Still, the possibility has excited a lot of Halo fans, arguing that the character would be a great fit for the Chapter 2 Season 5 theme! Even if it's not in the works, Epic Games and Microsoft might want to take a look at the enthusiasm out there; it seems like a lot of fans would be happy to see the crossover happen!
Would you like to see Master Chief in Fortnite? Do you think the character would be a good fit for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Fortnite!
Hard to say how authentic that might be.
prevnext leaked master
chief skin for Fortnite pic.twitter.com/HkUzet9EXU
leaked master chief skin for Fortnite pic.twitter.com/HkUzet9EXU— Pi (@Pi22575047) December 3, 2020
Master Chief could bring some players back to the game, however!
prevnext If the Master
Chief fortnite leak is real I will play fortnite
again
If the Master Chief fortnite leak is real I will play fortnite again— The Okay Pot (@TheOkayPot) December 3, 2020
"Sold" sums it up nicely.
prevnext If there really
is gonna be a Master Chief skin in Fortnite I’m
sold
If there really is gonna be a Master Chief skin in Fortnite I’m sold— Oze (@Kagaminedere) December 3, 2020
That would be a very big announcement!
prevnext Fortnite’s
announcement at the Game Awards are 100% going to be about Kratos and
Master Chief
Fortnite’s announcement at the Game Awards are 100% going to be about Kratos and Master Chief— Jax 🎄🚀 (@JaxtheRox) December 3, 2020
Fans are letting Epic Games know what they think.
prevnext
Hey @FortniteGame how about a master chief skin as a new bounty hunter. Xbox exclusive.— Nick Elson (@NickEls85528494) December 3, 2020
Do we dare to dream?
prevnext kratos and master
chief in fortnite? 😳
kratos and master chief in fortnite? 😳— luboy (@luboy_) December 3, 2020
Nintendo's rep would have to be Samus!
prevnext Ok what
if... Kratos for PS Master Chief
for Xbox Something Nintendo for
Switch and uhm yes for PC
Ok what if...
Kratos for PS
Master Chief for Xbox
Something Nintendo for Switch
and uhm yes for PC— Plague the Doctor (@PlagueTheDoctor) December 3, 2020
Some would prefer to see Master Chief appear in a different game, however.
prev Master Chief in
Fortnite? More like Master Chief
in Smash Yeah buddy
Master Chief in Fortnite?
More like
Master Chief in Smash
Yeah buddy— Tanner (@TanManVEVO) December 3, 2020