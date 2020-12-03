Halo's Master Chief Is Trending Following Fortnite Rumors

By Marc Deschamps

Following word of Kratos joining Fortnite, a new rumor suggests that Halo's Master Chief might also appear as one of the hunters in the game's new season. An image of the Xbox star in Fortnite has been bouncing around social media, but it's impossible to say how legitimate it might be. Still, the possibility has excited a lot of Halo fans, arguing that the character would be a great fit for the Chapter 2 Season 5 theme! Even if it's not in the works, Epic Games and Microsoft might want to take a look at the enthusiasm out there; it seems like a lot of fans would be happy to see the crossover happen!

Would you like to see Master Chief in Fortnite? Do you think the character would be a good fit for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Fortnite!

