Fortnite: How to Complete ‘Search Between a Covered Bridge, Waterfall, and 9th Green’ Challenge

Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 challenges are now live and for those players looking to get it done fast to collect those Battle Stars, we’re here to help do just that. That’s why we compiled the simplest way to complete the “Search between a covered bridge, waterfall, and 9th green” challenge.

As you can see in the map above, you’re going to want to land near the Lazy Links area. Keep in mind, thousands of other players are going after the same goal so the landing zone may be hot – keep that head on a swivel. The 9th green is the 9th hole in this recreational area, which is near a covered bridge and the appropriately named waterfall. You can see exactly where you need to land on the marker we’ve provided.

Simply walk up to the Star to interact with it and boom, one challenge down.

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Season 5 continues to bring exciting new Limited Time Modes and other surprises, and now Week 10’s challenges are added to that to-do list. For the rest of the challenges that players will need to complete to tier up:

Free Challenges:

Search Jigsaw Puzzle Pieces in Basements – 0/7

Consume Apples or Mushrooms – 0/20

Eliminate Opponents – 0/10

Battle Pass Challenges:

Search Chests In Salty Springs – 0/7

Deal Damage to Opponents – 0/5,000

Search Between a Covered Bridge, Waterfall, and the 9th Green – 0/1

Stage 1: Eliminate an Opponent in Pleasant Park

Some of these are fairly easy to knock out in one go. For instance, simply drop into Pleasant Park, go ham and make sure to kill at least one other player. You’ll get your damage, your zone-specific challenge, and your elimination challenge all in one fell swoop.

Searching chests in Salty Springs is fairly easy as well, they are littered everywhere, just keep in mind that there are many other players taking on the same challenges, which means the landing zone could be hot!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!