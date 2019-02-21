‘Fortnite’ Reveals Samsung Galaxy 10 Exclusive Skin Inspired by K-Pop

Samsung debuted their latest in the Galaxy line yesterday with the Samsung Galaxy 10, and just l like the previous generation of phones – Epic Games is working with the brand for more exclusive Fortnite goodness. Instead of a galaxy-themed skin this time around, the studio decided to go into a more decidedly K-Pop direction.

The iKONIC skin is exclusive to those that buy the latest phone, which will be making its debut officially on shelves on March 8th. The Plus version will retail at just shy of $1000, with upgradable storage, RAM, and a unique charging feature with other similar phones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve pre-ordered the phone or are planning on getting it when it releases, simply download the free-to-play battle royale game on the Galaxy Beyond and go through the normal steps just like the previous Galaxy skin that released for the S9.

For more detailed instructions, courtesy of Samsung:

1. Download Fortnite on your Galaxy Beyond from the Samsung folder > Galaxy Apps and tap on the Fortnite Banner.

2. Tap INSTALL AND OPEN in the Quick Installation Pop-up, then read through and accept the terms and conditions.

3. Once logged in, go to Store to get your iKONIC Skin. It should be listed at $0 price.

4. After you tap on the item, you will notice a pop-up that asks you to register your credit card f or future in-app purchases.

5. Tap Next to go through the steps to register your credit card. If you have already registered a credit card, you will be brought back to the store screen with the iKONIC Skin.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices. Excited to take on the online game with a brand new skin? Hoping something similar is revealed with the next generation of iPhones?Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for more gaming goodness and a little extra Fortnite help!