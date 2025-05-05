The Best Battlefield Games Are 95% Off in Huge Sale

A bunch of excellent Battlefield games are on sale for less than a cup of coffee. The Battlefield series is one of EA’s crowned jewels. It’s the series that has kept them competitive with other shooter franchises like Call of Duty, but also allowed them to carve out there own place in the genre. While Call of Duty focuses on small-scale, fast-paced battles, Battlefield prizes itself on teamplay and large cinematic battles with collapsing buildings, player-controlled vehicles, and much more. It’s a completely different experience and one that makes players swoon over its ambition. Of course, that ambition has hurt Battlefield in the past, but it seems like EA has learned to let DICE take its time.

The new Battlefield game is due out sometime within the next year and leaks have indicated it will be the biggest Battlefield to date. DICE seems to know that it has let fans down in past games and is doing its best to try and win them back, otherwise it could be fatal for the franchise’s future. DICE has also been pretty transparent by sharing work in progress footage of the game extremely early. Battlefield 6 recently highlighted its new destruction technology which will allow players the chance to tactically destroy their environment for dynamic gameplay opportunities. It looks great and is getting players in the mood for more Battlefield. While there’s still a bit of a wait, players can tide themselves over with older games in the series.

A brand new EA sale on Steam brings the Battlefield series down to its lowest prices with some of the best games in the series being $2 with all of their DLC. If you are looking to get back into Battlefield or start your journey, this is the best opportunity. Battlefield 4 still has a few thousand players playing it on Steam and Battlefield 1 has almost 10k active players on Steam, so these older games are still very alive and playable. You can view the Battlefield deals below.

Battlefield 2042 – $4.79 (92% off)

Despite having a pretty rocky launch, Battlefield 2042 has come a long way and is a pretty solid shooter, especially for less than $5. If you’re looking for the latest Battlefield experience and want to have a fun gaming night with some friends, 2042 is your game.

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $1.99 (95% off)

Battlefield 4 is arguably the best game in the franchise. With all of the DLC bundled in, this is an absolute steal for $2. This is as good as it gets with Battlefield thanks to amazing maps, satisfying gameplay, and a tremendous score. It’s also still widely played, so you shouldn’t have troubles finding a match.

Battlefield 1 Revolution (All DLC) – $1.99 (95% off)

Battlefield 1 takes the franchises signature scope and scale and applies it to World War I. With blimps, horses, and biplanes, it’s a whole new flavor of one of the best shooter franchises. Some would argue that this is the last great game in the series and admittedly, they probably wouldn’t be wrong.

Battlefield V Definitive Edition – $2.49 (95% off)

Similar to the last game, Battlefield V takes the series to World War II. Everything you know and love about the series when it comes to war spectacle is ever present here. While some were disappointed in this game, DICE once again tried to invest into it with updates to improve it. For less than $3, you can’t really go wrong.

Battlefield 3 Premium Edition – $1.99 (95% off)

Yet another classic, Battlefield 3 is one of the best games in the series. The 64-player combat along with iconic maps like Operation Metro and Caspian Border solidify it as one of the all-time great multiplayer shooters. On top of that, it has a pretty underrated campaign and a fun co-op mode if you can find a friend to play it with.

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $1.99 (95% off)

Battlefield Hardline is perhaps one of the most unique Battlefield games as it isn’t a war game, it’s a cops and robbers game. Battlefield goes urban as players battle it out in the streets and suburbs of Los Angeles and the surrounding area with cop cars, muscle cars, and street bikes. It’s a pretty underrated Battlefield game developed by Visceral Games, the team behind Dead Space. If you’ve never played it, I highly recommend giving it a shot.