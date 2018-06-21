Fortnite: How to Solve the “Search Between a Bear, Crater, and a Refrigerator Shipment” Challenge

Playing an efficient game in titles like Fortnite can make or break those chances at winning that glorious number one spot. For those that are gunning for that Victory Royale while also completing the Battle Pass Week 8 challenges, we're here to help you up that time-saving game and get those Battle Stars before anyone else. Earlier we shared where to get those pesky Gnomes, now let's look at how to solve the "Search Between a Bear, Crater, and a Refrigerator Shipment" challenge.

For those familiar with the map of Fortnite, you're going to want to drop in south-east of Retail Row. There, you'll find the Star to interact with, collecting 10 in total before moving on to the next challenge, seen below:

Deal Headshot Damage to opponents (250)

Search Chests in Salty Springs (7)

Search 7 Chests in a single match (7)

Search Hungry Gnomes (7)

Search between a Bear, Crater, and a Refrigerator Shipment (1) ( HARD )

) Suppressed weapon eliminations (3) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park (3) (HARD)

If you haven't checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, which is required to participate, here's what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There's also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That's 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices.