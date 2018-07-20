Fortnite: Solve the “Search Between an Oasis, Rock Archway, and Dinosaurs” Challenge

For those taking on this week’s Battle Pass challenges in Fortnite, you may be looking for a little additional help. These challenges are a helpful feature, they are a great way to keep players engaged outside of the usual hunt for that Victory Royale! For those beginning their journey for the “Search between an oasis, rock archway, and dinosaurs” challenge, we’ve got a few tips so you can get it done swiftly without fear of getting sniped whilst looking around.

For this dinosaur lovin’ challenge, players are going to need to drop into Paradise Palms. In the name of efficiency, drop down into the south-west part of the map. In the picture below, you can see exactly where you need to head to:

Once you’ve made it to the above marked location, simply walk up to the Battle Star and ‘search’ to interact. Voila! One challenge down! But there’s more to take on, here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges:

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (1,000)

Search 7 ammo boxes in a single match (7)

Eliminate opponents in Paradise Palms (3)

Battle Pass Challenges:

Score a basket on different hoops (5)

Search chests in Loot Lake (7)

Search between an oasis, rock archway, and dinosaurs (1)

Sniper Rifle eliminations (2)

That’s it! For Battle Pass users, it’s pretty easy to knock out a few of these challenges all at once. Drop into Paradise palms and use an Assault Rifle or Sniper to take out players, and that’s a few quests in one go! Play smarter, not harder.

Some challenges do require a Battle Pass membership, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!