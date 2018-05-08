Fortnite: Here’s When Servers Go Down for Infinity Gauntlet Update

In case you missed the news earlier today, Thanos from Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War will be stopping by Epic Games’ Fortnite to mix things up a little in a special Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup Battle Royale event. And now we know exactly when you’ll be able to jump into this Infinity War of sorts.

The official Fornite Twitter account has confirmed that the latest update, v4.1, will be going in around 4 AM this morning, on May 8. At that time, there will be downtime, but once the game comes back around, the Infinity Gauntlet and Thanos will be thrown into the mix. You can see the tweet below.

The v4.1 update is scheduled for tomorrow, May 8 at 4:00am ET (0800 GMT). There will be downtime. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 7, 2018

For those that want an idea of how this Battle Royale works, Matt Hayes broke it down in his previous article: “This will be a pretty standard Battle Royale experience, with one huge twist: At some point in the match, the Infinity Gauntlet is going to spawn somewhere on the island. You can expect everyone to make a mad dash for the Gauntlet as soon as it appears, because whoever is lucky enough to take hold of it will transform into Thanos himself. The article states that players will be able to wield ‘all the power that comes with [Thanos],’ and until we see him in action, we’re not exactly sure what that will mean.” More than likely, the six Infinity Stones will come into play, and who knows — maybe you can snap your fingers and get something going.

As for how it came to be, the Russo brothers, who directed Infinity War, had a hand in it. “Over the past few months, while we were editing Infinity War, we’d take breaks to hop on and get in a few games,” Joe Russo explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then we started thinking, how cool would it be to have some kind of Avengers–Fortnite mashup? So we stalked [EPIC Games creative director] Donald.”

And the rest, as they say, is history. Get ready for your Thanos action a little later tonight in Fortnite for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC!