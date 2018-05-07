Fortnite: Infinity War Teaser Trailer Revealed

This morning a crazy rumor started sweeping the internet. Everyone started talking about Thanos coming to Fortnite in a new limited time “Infinity Gauntlet” game mode. Surely it’s a joke, right? A Battle Royale mode where someone can find the gauntlet of legend and become Thanos himself? It sounded far-fetched to us. And then this happened:

The Russo Brothers tweeted out this short-but-sweet teaser trailer revealing that Thanos is indeed about to come to Fortnite. In the limited-time Infinity Gauntlet mode, one lucky player will come across the actual Infinity Gauntlet somewhere on the Battle Royale map, and once they take hold of it, they will become Thanos himself. What does that mean? We’re not sure yet, but EPIC Games said that players will have “all of the power” that comes with Thanos. It sounds incredible… And terrifying.

Some of you may find it amusing that this teaser trailer came from the Russo Brothers’ account. It was revealed this morning, however, that the Russo brothers are big fans of the game. This whole cross-over event was their idea to begin with. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the genesis of this insane new event was revealed:

“Over the past few months, while we were editing Infinity War, we’d take breaks to hop on and get in a few games,” Joe Russo told EW. “And then we started thinking, how cool would it be to have some kind of Avengers–Fortnite mashup?” That prompted them to reach out to EPIC Games’ creative director Donald Mustard, who immediately reciprocated their enthusiasm.

“Out of the blue, I get this call from Joe, he said. “And after a bit of geeking out over each other’s work, we start brainstorming these crazy ideas. It was really important that whatever we did, it had to be super authentic to both Fortnite and the Avengers: Infinity War, and something that fans of both would be excited about. About an hour later, we had the bones of this awesome idea for a limited time gameplay mode, and almost immediately our team got started.”

It’s a dream come true, and we’re hoping that Marvel and EPIC Games decide to extend their relationship beyond this one event. Avengers skins, a new map set in the Marvel universe, more game modes… The possibilities are incredible! What would you want to see next? Let us know in the comments below!