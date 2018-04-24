Fortnite Introduces Item Refund Option, Takes It Away Immediately

Epic Games giveth and Epic Games taketh away. The latest patch for the wildly popular online game Fortnite is now available and came bearing many new gifts: new cosmetics, new weapons … a new refund feature!? But what seemed like a deal too good to be true ended up being just that, because the developers quickly disabled that. Good news, the discontinuation seems to be temporary.

Due to an issue discovered with the “Self Refund” feature, we’ll be disabling it until we create a fix and make some usability improvements to the system. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2018

It looks like there was an issue with the new “Self Refund” feature that was obviously big enough to warrant its immediate removal. Though Epic Games mentioned that it was a temporary removal, we don’t know when exactly it’s supposed to come back up online.

Here’s what could have been returned, when the option was still available:

Self-Service Cosmetic Returns featured has been added.

Will allow you to return up to 3 cosmetic purchases for V-Bucks (lifetime) . Only eligible purchases made within the past 30 days are able to be returned.

. What can be returned? Emotes Gliders Harvesting Tools Back Bling Outfits

What cannot be returned? Battle Pass Battle Pass Tiers Starter Pack Founder’s Pack Founder’s Pack Upgrades Loot Llamas (Save the World) Event and Weekly Items (Save the World)



Seems like a pretty sweet deal, right? You see a new skin, you instantly want it and then BAM, buyer’s remorse. Been there, it happens. With this feature, buyer’s remorse could be a thing of the past … that is, if it comes back. For now, you can check out what else came with the new update that actually got to stick around right here.

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. An Android version is expected to be launching soon, though we still don’t have a release date yet at this time. Cross-platform play is also enabled, making the free-to-play Battle Royale mode even more enticing to try out yourself!