Fortnite Item Shop Bringing Back Skin That Hasn’t Been Seen in 2 Years

Fortnite is constantly adding new skins and cosmetics, but when you miss out, sometimes it can take a long time before they make a comeback. For example, a Bloodsport skin was added back in 2021, based on the character’s appearance in The Suicide Squad. That wasn’t the last time fans had a chance to get Bloodsport, but the skin hadn’t been made available in about 2 years. Thankfully, Epic Games seems to be rectifying that. According to a datamine shared by leaker @HYPEX, Bloodsport will be returning to the Item Shop sometime in the near future.

While Fortnite seems to have been giving Marvel way more focus over the last few years, DC fans have had a lot to celebrate in Fortnite over the last couple of months. In addition to Bloodsport’s impending return, late December saw the arrival of Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn. That was a pretty big deal, as it also marked the first LEGO Batman skin made available in LEGO Fortnite. This month also saw the return of the old Catwoman skin.

bloodsport is coming back to fortnite

It’s possible that this sudden influx of DC skins in Fortnite could be connected to the death of MultiVersus. Earlier this month, reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR claimed that Warner Bros. had brought its collaborations with other games to a “halt” to focus instead on its own game. With MultiVersus support set to end, that policy has apparently come to an end, and WB is now “doubling down” on collaborations. It’s impossible to say if that policy had anything to do with Bloodsport being gone for so long, or if Epic Games simply didn’t see it as a priority; after all, it’s not like he has the same level of recognition as many of the other characters that have appeared in Fortnite.

Whatever the case might be, Bloodsport is coming back, and that bodes well for anyone that wants to see other DC skins return. Following the post from @HYPEX about Bloodsport’s Item Shop arrival, many fans shared skins they’re still waiting to see make a comeback. One of the most common requests has been for Black Adam’s return. That skin was added in celebration of the Dwayne Johnson film in 2022, and it seems a lot of fans missed out at the time, or might not have been playing Fortnite a few years ago.

Some Fortnite fans are begging to see skins return, while others have voiced ones they’d like to see make their debut. One such skin is Peacemaker. Since Peacemaker and Bloodsport both played major roles in The Suicide Squad together, it would make sense. With a new season of Peacemaker set to be released this year, it does seem like a possibility, but nothing has leaked, or been officially announced.

Are you happy to see Bloodsport back in Fortnite? Which DC characters do you want to see in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

