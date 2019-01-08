‘Fortnite’: Here’s What’s Been Vaulted and What’s Coming Back

A new update is now live in Fortnite which means another new wave of vaulted items has also arrived. With the addition of the suppressed sniper rifle and the changes made to the X-4 Stormwing, the team over at Epic Games decided it was only fair to take a way a few items until further notice.

At least it’s not all bad, the Dual Pistols have been unvaulted, though the team decided that it was time for the Six Shooter to go. We know quite a few players that will be happy to hear that news, but for now – check out what’s new with the Battle Royale mode’s weapons and items:

Suppressed Sniper Rifle added. Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Can be found from chests, floor loot, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops. A single shot, scoped sniper rifle. The suppressor makes for a quieter shot, trading stealth for power. Deals 100/105 base damage

Six Shooter has been vaulted.

The following variants of the Burst Assault Rifle have been vaulted: Uncommon, Common, Rare

Dual Pistols have been unvaulted.

Dynamite drop rate reduced by 40%.

Boom Box adjustments: Drop rate reduced by 33%. Health reduced from 600 to 400. Duration reduced from 25 seconds to 18 seconds.



The latest update is now live for those that are ready to get down on some Battle Royale action! Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

