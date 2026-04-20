Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons Is Getting A Sequel (And It’s Returning To A Classic Location)

The Horrified franchise has already tackled the iconic Universal Monsters as well as classic monsters from American myths and Greek mythology, which is why it made perfect sense for the franchise to expand to the classic monsters and legends in Dungeons & Dragons. Now the hit game series is returning to the Dungeons & Dragons franchise for a sequel, and this time around it’s jumping to a beloved fan-favorite setting and location.

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Ravensburger has revealed a sequel to the hit Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons game, and it will take place in the always terrifying world of Ravenloft. The gothic horror setting of Ravenloft is a perfect fit for Horrified, and players who take on the challenge will venture out together to take down one of four iconic monsters from Ravenloft, including Strahd Von Zarovic, Carrionette, and more. The best part is that you won’t have to wait long, as Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons – Ravenloft will hit Target this July.

What Will Change in Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons – Ravenloft?

Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons shook up the Horrified formula with a new d20 dice mechanic that looked to bring an iconic element of a D&D campaign to the franchise. Even with those additions, the core Horrified gameplay was still intact, and in Ravenloft, that unique gameplay mix returns. The game will feature the new Ravenloft setting, new heroes to play as, and new monsters to fight, as well as four new bosses to take down.

The stars of the show are the four new powerhouse enemies you’ll be challenging throughout the game. Those include the Vampire Dark Lord Strahd Von Zarovich, the murderous living doll Carrionette, the witch Baba Lysaga and her walking hut, and the sentient, supernatural Gulthias Tree. Each one will come with its own striking miniature, which you can see in the image above.

“One of the things fans love about both Horrified and D&D is the endless possibilities of adventures that take you to new locations and new encounters,” said Florian Baldenhofer, Head of Games for Ravensburger. “And after the overwhelmingly positive reception of the first Horrified: DUNGEONS & DRAGONS game last year, the question wasn’t if we wanted to step back into the world of D&D, but rather, where we wanted to go and what monsters we might want to go up against on our journey. Ravenloft quickly emerged as the frontrunner thanks to its deep ties to the horror genre, eerie atmosphere, and haunted residents.”

“We’re always looking for new ways for players to immerse themselves in the worlds of D&D. Since its introduction in 1983, Ravenloft has been a beloved campaign setting,” said Kara Kenna, Franchise Creative Director at Wizards of the Coast. “Being able to continue our collaboration with Ravensburger by bringing the rich characters and lore from the Domains of Dread through the mists and into Horrified’s narrative-driven adventure and cooperative gameplay felt natural. Timing couldn’t be more perfect as we enter the Season of Horror celebrating Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, the newest Ravenloft release available June 16.”

“At Ravensburger, we aim to design and create immersive experiences that transport fans into familiar stories,” said Baldenhofer. “Finding a way to include the d20, which is iconic to D&D gameplay, into our established Horrified gaming system was one of the many ways we brought the worlds of both games together in an authentic and enjoyable way for fans of both series.”

Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons – Ravenloft is available for pre-order now at Target, and the game will release on July 19.

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